Truck rams bike, driver leaves two bleeding men on the road

Two persons died while a third was injured when a truck rammed a cab and a motorcycle in south Delhi’s Chattarpur Extension on Sunday night.

In his statement to police, the survivor, Shameem, said the truck driver fled the spot after he got down from the vehicle and saw that the victims were bleeding. According to police, the two victims worked at a local banquet hall in Mehrauli. While one of the bikers died on the spot, the other succumbed to his injuries later. The bikers have been identified as Umesh Sharma and Sanjay.

Police said the two victims were returning from work when the accident took place in front of Nanda Hospital in Chattarpur Extension. The truck first hit an Uber cab ferrying passengers from Saket to Chattarpur. Shameem, who was driving the cab, later saw the truck hit the two men on a motorcycle. The bike was dragged for a few metres before the truck driver applied the brakes. “Shameem told us that he saw the driver come out and look at the victims. Even he was injured,” said a police officer.

“The accused has been identified as Ram Nandan Yadav, a resident of Supaul (Bihar). The dumper truck has been seized and efforts are underway to arrest the driver,” the officer added.

