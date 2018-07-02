Truck mows down woman in Gurgaon

According to police, the dead, Sukaiti, hailed from Madhya Pradesh, and lived in Gurgaon with her husband, Thallu, and son, Taarega. (Representational) According to police, the dead, Sukaiti, hailed from Madhya Pradesh, and lived in Gurgaon with her husband, Thallu, and son, Taarega. (Representational)

A woman, who was among those employed by an agency to clean the roads near Jharsa Chowk, was killed on Sunday afternoon, when a pick-up truck mowed her down while she was working near the junction. Her husband and son were also injured in the incident, following which the driver of the erring vehicle was apprehended.

According to police, the dead, Sukaiti, hailed from Madhya Pradesh, and lived in Gurgaon with her husband, Thallu, and son, Taarega. “Both husband and wife had been employed to clean the roads, and were on duty when the incident took place. They were working on roads near the Jharsa flyover, and had placed barricades in the area. Their tractor was also parked there,” said Mohan Puri, the Investigating Officer (IO) .

“The speeding truck, seems to have come from the Delhi side of the road, broken through the barricades, and mowed down the dead and her relatives,” he said.While Sukaiti died on the spot, Thallu and Taarega are still undergoing treatment for their injuries, but are “out of danger”, said police. “My parents were working there, and I had gone only to give them their lunch. Within a couple of minutes, the speeding vehicle came and killed my mother,” said Taarega.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Narayan, who hails from Bihar, has been arrested. “He was intoxicated at the time of the incident…A case has been registered, and further investigations are being conducted,” said the IO.

