Truck mows down ITBP personnel

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel was mowed down by a speeding truck in Kashmere Gate area on Monday morning. Kuldeep Sharma (55) was recently posted at the Delhi Police Headquarters and was to join duty on Tuesday.

According to police, Sharma had just reached the Capital from Himachal Pradesh and was on his way to his staff quarter when the incident occurred.

“He was crossing the road when a speeding truck going towards Mori Gate mowed him down. He was crushed under the truck and died on the spot. Passers by and local residents immediately informed police. The truck was intercepted a few metres away,” a senior police officer said.

Sharma was inducted in the force in 1983 and is survived by his wife, a daughter and son.

Policemen attacked

Four policemen suffered injuries late Sunday night after around 12 men attacked them at a police picket in Adarsh Nagar.

Police said the men also opened fire at them but none of the policemen were hit by the bullets. Police arrested four men — Anil, Arvind, Sanjay alias Sanju and Kamal — while the others fled the scene.

Police said while escaping, the attackers managed to snatch a service revolver from a police officer and hit head constable Rajinder with their i10 car. Rajinder’s condition is said to be critical. Three other police officers were also injured in the attack.

“The incident took place at 2 am while the police officers were checking vehicles at a picket. Three youths, who were in a car, had an argument with police. The youths then called their friends, who arrived on bikes. They then attacked the police,” a senior police officer said.

Police bust drug rings

The Crime Branch on Monday claimed to have busted four alleged drug smuggling rings by arresting five men, including two foreign nationals. Police said 50 gm cocaine and 2.4 kg heroin worth Rs 6.25 crore were recovered from them.

“A trap was laid and Chijoke Ejikeme (31), a Nigerian national, was apprehended and 50 gm cocaine was recovered from his possession. He came to India in 2009 on a business visa but continued to stay in the country after his visa expired. He had his base in Mumbai and dealt in exporting automobile parts. He sustained heavy losses after which he took to drug trafficking,” DCP (crime) Ashok Chand said.

On May 16, another alleged trafficker, Jane Alam alias Doctor (50), was apprehended near ISBT, Kashmere Gate. Two more drug rings were busted subsequently.

