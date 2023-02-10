scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Truck hits bike in Gurgaon, killing man returning from work; one injured

Officers identified the deceased as Amit, a native of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. The police said a case was lodged on the complaint of his co-worker Shiv Nandan who suffered injuries on his face and legs.

A 27-year-old man, who was working with a third-party firm for an e-commerce company, was killed while his co-worker suffered injuries after an unidentified truck allegedly hit their motorcycle in the Bilaspur area in Gurgaon Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on the Tauru-Pathreri road on Wednesday around 10.30 pm when the men were returning from office to their rented accommodation in Binola.

Nandan said, “We were returning from the company. Amit was driving the motorcycle and I was riding pillion. A canter truck, which was speeding and proceeding negligently, crashed into our motorcycle and we both fell on the road. Some passersby rushed us to the hospital. Amit suffered critical injuries and was declared brought dead (at the hospital).” Nandan added that they worked in the manpower division of a third-party firm for an e-commerce company.

The police said the accused truck driver was yet to be arrested. “We received information from a hospital about the incident. We are checking CCTVs in the area to trace the accused,” a police official mentioned. Investigators said the victim had been staying in Gurgaon for over a year and is survived by his wife.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station, said police.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 12:58 IST
