Truck rams into group of women farmers in Haryana; three dead, two injured

Three women farmers died while two more were injured after a truck allegedly rammed into them on Thursday morning in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

Police said the women had been part of farmers’ protests and were waiting for an autorickshaw to return to their native village in Mansa, Punjab when the incident took place. The victims have been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, Gurmail Kaur and Harsinder Kaur.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 6 am when a group of at least seven women farmers were sitting on a median and waiting for an autorickshaw to go to the railway station.

Waseem Akram, superintendent of police, Jhajjar, said, “A tipper, carrying dust, rammed into the group of women farmers. Two of them died on the spot. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital and referred to PGI Rohtak for treatment. One of the injured died on the way to the hospital in Rohtak, while two women are reported to be out of danger.”

The victims were identified as Amarjeet Kaur, Sukhwinder Kaur and Gurmail Kaur

Two other women who sustained injuries have been identified as Gurmel Kaur and Harmeet Kaur. All hailed from village Dialuwala, block Bhikhi, Mansa district, said police. The truck driver abandoned the truck and escaped from the spot. He is yet to be arrested, said police.

Satwant Singh, member of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Ugrahan, said, “The women were returning to their village Punjab as part of rotation. They had been part of farmers’ protests. It is suspected that the accused tipper driver fell asleep at the wheel.”

Farmers have been sitting on the borders of Delhi for the past 11 months as part of their agitation against the three contentious farm laws.