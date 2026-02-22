Tripura teen student critically injured after assault by live-in partner in Gurgaon, accused arrested

A 19-year-old Tripura woman studying in Gurgaon had to be recently admitted to a hospital following an alleged physical assault by her live-in partner.

The case came to light on the night of February 19, when the victim’s mother, who resides in the northeastern state, called a local police station in Gurgaon and said that her daughter was being confined and tortured by her boyfriend at a PG facility. The survivor had managed to call her mother and inform her about the assault.

Thereafter, a police team reached the location, rescued the woman, and shifted her to a government hospital for initial treatment. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was referred to AIIMS Delhi, where she remains under treatment.