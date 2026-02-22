Tripura teen student critically injured after assault by live-in partner in Gurgaon, accused arrested

According to the police, the survivor, a student at a private university in Gurgaon, met the accused through a mobile app in September 2025.

Gurgaon
The 19-year-old accused was arrested on the spot.
A 19-year-old Tripura woman studying in Gurgaon had to be recently admitted to a hospital following an alleged physical assault by her live-in partner.

The case came to light on the night of February 19, when the victim’s mother, who resides in the northeastern state, called a local police station in Gurgaon and said that her daughter was being confined and tortured by her boyfriend at a PG facility. The survivor had managed to call her mother and inform her about the assault.

Thereafter, a police team reached the location, rescued the woman, and shifted her to a government hospital for initial treatment. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was referred to AIIMS Delhi, where she remains under treatment.

The accused, a 19-year-old man from Delhi, was arrested on the spot. A First Information Report has been registered against him on charges of voluntarily causing hurt by grievous means, wrongful confinement, and sexual intercourse by deceitful means.

“More charges like rape will be added pending the final report from the doctor regarding the extent of injuries, etc. Doctor’s opinion in this regard is a legal formality, and further sections will be added, modified accordingly,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the survivor, a student at a private university, met the accused through a mobile app in September 2025.

“They entered into a live-in relationship and began residing together in the PG accommodation. Discussions regarding their marriage had been underway between their families. The relationship apparently deteriorated due to frequent disputes and the accused’s suspicions about the victim’s character. This led to repeated physical abuse, culminating in the assault following a late-night argument,” a police spokesperson said.

The accused is currently in judicial custody.

