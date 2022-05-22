Triple suicide in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar leaves woman, daughters dead

A 54-year-old woman and her two daughters died after inhaling toxic fumes from an angithi inside their home in Vasant Vihar, in what police believe is a triple suicide. Police have recovered four purported suicide notes.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the three died as part of a suicide pact, and the family first sealed their window panes with tape. Police have found they bought the angithi from an e-commerce website recently, and also purchased charcoal.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C identified the victims as Manju and her daughters Anshika (27) and Anku (25). “Manju’s husband, who also owned the house, died in April 2021 of Covid and since then the family had been depressed. Manju was bedridden due to illness. Prima facie, it appears that they died due to suffocation,” he said.

Police received a PCR call about the incident at 8.55 pm Saturday after neighbours knocked on the door but no one answered.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“The caller informed us that the house was locked from the inside and no one was opening the door. SHO (Vasant Vihar) along with his staff rushed to the spot and found the doors and windows closed from all the sides,” he said.

Police personnel managed to open the door and found that gas was also leaking from an LPG cylinder. “Our staff found that the nozzle was partially opened and the three victims were lying on the bed. Four suicide notes were recovered from their possession and three small candles, along with an angithi, were kept in the room,” the DCP said.

A forensic team was asked to collect evidence, including fingerprints, from the spot.