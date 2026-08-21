‘Triple engine sarkar’ will boost Delhi Master Plan implementation: Minister

With the government notifying the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 on Thursday, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal said the implementation of the plan would be boosted by the “triple engine sarkar” in Delhi, referring to the BJP being in power at the Centre, at the state level and also in control at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Announcing the plan’s provisions at a press conference, the Minister was asked if there was anything in the document to ensure effective implementation. He said it was “true that there is a multiplicity of authority in Delhi”, with the Union government and the Delhi Development Authority under it, the New Delhi Municipal Council, the Delhi government, the Delhi Jal Board and other agencies.