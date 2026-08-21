‘Triple engine sarkar’ will boost Delhi Master Plan implementation: Minister

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With the government notifying the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 on Thursday, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal said the implementation of the plan would be boosted by the “triple engine sarkar” in Delhi, referring to the BJP being in power at the Centre, at the state level and also in control at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Announcing the plan’s provisions at a press conference, the Minister was asked if there was anything in the document to ensure effective implementation. He said it was “true that there is a multiplicity of authority in Delhi”, with the Union government and the Delhi Development Authority under it, the New Delhi Municipal Council, the Delhi government, the Delhi Jal Board and other agencies.
“The opportunity we have now is that, not just a double engine, but we have a triple engine government. If you see all the masterplans, right from 1962 to the 2021 one, there hasn’t been this kind of opportunity,” he said.
He said that over the years when the plans were implemented, different parties were in power in Delhi and the Centre. “I have no hesitation in admitting that when there are different governments, there tends to be a lack of coordination… The Centre, state and municipality all have the same mindset now,” he said, with Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta seated next to him.
In a report tabled in Parliament earlier this month, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India had flagged lack of implementation of some provisions of the Master Plan 2021. The CAG had recommended that “The Master Plan of Delhi may be monitored regularly as per the prescribed periodicity”.
Meanwhile, sources in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that the regional plan for the National Capital Region, being prepared by the NCR Planning Board, was likely to have a horizon year of 2047, instead of the earlier planned target of 2041. So far, the master plans have followed a 20-year period anchored by the decadal Census, for example, 2001 and 2021. This time, the government has decided to plan till 2047, when India completes 100 years of Independence.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram