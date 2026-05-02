Trip down memory lane for Delhi LG as he addresses graduating students at St Stephen’s

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It was a trip down memory lane for Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday as he addressed the graduating class of 2026 at St Stephen’s College, his alma mater.
Recalling his own years at the college, the LG spoke about the century-old legacy of the institution. “It has not only been a place of academic pursuit, but also a space where ideas were shaped, perspectives were challenged, and friendships were formed,” he said.
Speaking at the college’s Annual Dismissal Service, Sandhu urged students to carry forward the values of inquiry, humility and responsibility of the “distinctive institution”.
Sandhu highlighted two enduring lessons from his time at the college. The first, he said, was intellectual curiosity. “You are encouraged not merely to learn, but to question.” He added that the ability to examine assumptions and engage critically with ideas remains essential across fields.
The second was the balance between excellence and humility. “Achievement is not an end in itself, but a responsibility,” he asserted, noting that navigating real-world challenges requires judgment and values alongside knowledge.
Addressing students on life that awaits them after college, Sandhu said the world ahead is “not always structured or predictable,” but offers possibilities. “There will be moments when the path ahead seems unclear… rely on the habits you have developed here,” he said, urging students to rely on independent thinking and integrity, especially when faced with uncertainty.
He also emphasised that learning continues beyond graduation and encouraged students to remain open to new experiences and perspectives.
“Success is not measured only by individual achievement, but also by the contribution you make to the communities you become part of,” he said. “The world you are entering requires both competence and character,” he said.
In a post on X, Sandhu said he was “delighted” to return to the college and extended congratulations to the graduating class. “Walking through its familiar corridors brought back memories of enriching conversations, engaging classrooms, spirited debates, and lifelong friendships. Addressing the Class of 2026, I encouraged them to pursue excellence with humility and to serve the nation with both competence and character,” he wrote.
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