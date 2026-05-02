Trip down memory lane for Delhi LG as he addresses graduating students at St Stephen’s

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu greets during the 'Annual Dismissal Service' at St. Stephen's College, in New Delhi on Saturday. (@LtGovDelhi X/ANI Photo)

It was a trip down memory lane for Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday as he addressed the graduating class of 2026 at St Stephen’s College, his alma mater.

Recalling his own years at the college, the LG spoke about the century-old legacy of the institution. “It has not only been a place of academic pursuit, but also a space where ideas were shaped, perspectives were challenged, and friendships were formed,” he said.

Speaking at the college’s Annual Dismissal Service, Sandhu urged students to carry forward the values of inquiry, humility and responsibility of the “distinctive institution”.

Sandhu highlighted two enduring lessons from his time at the college. The first, he said, was intellectual curiosity. “You are encouraged not merely to learn, but to question.” He added that the ability to examine assumptions and engage critically with ideas remains essential across fields.