Tried to be available to all stakeholders, outgoing JNU vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar says in farewell note

Outgoing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice-chancellor and newly appointed University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Monday penned a farewell note to teachers, students and staff at JNU.

Kumar wished them a bright future and said as the VC, he “tried to be available to all stakeholders”. Kumar’s tenure was marked by a constant tussle between the administration and students and teachers.

In a separate note, he welcomed the appointment of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as the first female VC of JNU. “I am handing over the charge to her today and wish her success in her new role,” he said.

In his letter to the JNU community, Kumar said, “When I was living in IIT Delhi campus, I was always inquisitive about JNU that stood right across the road in a 1,000-acre sprawling campus. The thought that one day I would head this university never crossed my mind.”

“To be at the helm of affairs in JNU and its transformative growth is a great honour I will cherish for the rest of my life. It was indeed a treasured experience to serve this great university,” he added.

Kumar said he was “fortunate to have an “incredibly dedicated” and “efficient team”.

“Opening of new schools and centres, starting of new academic programmes, and making the admission and administrative processes efficient could be realised only because my colleagues had the commitment and conviction to remain focused on the priorities that would enable our university to turn into one of the finest,” he wrote.

“Students and colleagues were delightfully receptive to many new ideas and changes that we introduced in academic and administrative functioning…I tried always to be available to all the stakeholders – students, staff, and faculty members,” he wrote, adding that weekly meetings were held for the same.

“As I leave JNU to join the University Grants Commission as its chairman, I wish all the students, staff and faculty members of JNH a bright future ahead. I remain grateful for your cooperation, support and kindness,” Kumar wrote.