Tried as adult, Noida youth gets 20 years’ jail for raping three-year-old girl

A POCSO court in Gautam Buddha Nagar Wednesday sentenced a youth to 20 years’ imprisonment for raping a three-year-old child in 2020. The court found the person guilty under section 5 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The accused was a minor aged 16 years and 2 months at the time of the incident. However, the district juvenile justice board ordered that he should be tried as a major and transferred the case to a sessions court in September 2020.

On June 3, 2020, the child’s father registered a complaint saying his daughter had gone to the youth’s house in the neighbourhood to study when he allegedly raped her. The police registered an FIR under IPC section 376 and section 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act. Along with this, section 3(2)(v) of the SC/SC Act was also added. The accused was arrested and sent to a child observation home.

“The three-year-old victim was not only subjected to an extremely heinous crime, but also a crime that brings shame to the society and tarnishes mutual trust and confidence. Currently, the age of the accused is 18 years, 8 months. So, keeping in view the facts of the case, the circumstances, the arguments presented by both parties and nature of the crime and condition of the victim, it seems justified to punish the accused with the following punishment,” said the order of Special Judge (POCSCO II) Chandra Mohan Srivastava.

“Under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, The accused is punished with imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of Rs 40,000. In case of non-payment of fine, the accused will undergo additional imprisonment of six months,” it stated. The court added that the period previously spent by the accused at a child observation home and at Gautam Buddha Nagar district jail shall be adjusted in his sentence.

The accused had stated that he did not have any criminal history and that he was a student appearing for the Class 12 exam. His lawyer said that at the time of the incident, he was 16 years old and hence he should be given a lesser punishment keeping in view his age. However, the prosecution argued that this incident brings stigma and shame to society, and said the maximum punishment should be given to the accused.