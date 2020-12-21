Tributes pour in for farmers who died

‘Shradhanjali Diwas’ observed in Ludhiana’s Jhamat village. (File)

On Sunday, protesters across the three borders paid tributes to farmers who died since the protests began. At Ghazipur, Hakam Sandhi (40), a farmer from Karnal, said, “The sacrifice of these farmers who lost their lives is very important. We pay our tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur every year; this year, we decided to pay tributes to the 29 farmers who were martyred as well…”

While some of the farmers died in road accidents, others died of natural causes ostensibly aggravated by harsh weather.

Among those who came in solidarity were singer Babbu Maan and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. A group of retired army personnel also visited the borders.

At Tikri, farmers held a shradhanjali and puja ceremony while photos of those who died were put up next to the stage at Singhu.

