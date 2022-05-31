Tribal medicine survey results likely to be part of Ayurvedic practice: Govt

Extending its tribal outreach, the Central government, which commissioned a survey of tribal medicinal plants in Uttarakhand, is likely to incorporate its results in the Ayurvedic practice after consulting the Ayush Ministry, said a Union Tribal Affairs Ministry official.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The pilot project for which Patanjali Yogapeeth was roped in, is being carried out in four districts of Uttarakhand — Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh and Chamoli— that have a substantial tribal population.

“The project was commissioned two years ago and will be completed soon. Its results might be incorporated in the Ayurvedic practice in the future, after due consultation with the Ayush ministry,” said the ministry official.

The results of the survey will be published in the form of a monograph, said the official.

Last week, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda held a meeting with Acharya Balkrishna, MD & Co-Founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth in Delhi, to review the progress of the project. Munda told The Indian Express, “We must maintain a repository of these herbs and plants as well as the tribal healers, so that this valuable knowledge is not lost. It is with this objective that we have tried to produce a database that can be of use not only to researchers, but also to practitioners of herbal systems of treatment.”

Patanjali Yogapeeth officials said, “Till now, it was believed that Uttarakhand has around 1,100 varieties of medicinal plants, but we have discovered over 1,000 plants in just four tribal districts of the state. This adds a new dimension to the phytodiversity.”