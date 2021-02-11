Tribal fest at Dilli Haat

“The greatness of the tribes lies in the fact that they have managed to retain their primal and natural simplicity,” Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said.

The National Tribal Festival — Aadi Mahotsav — will continue at Dilli Haat until February 15. Organised by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED) of the ministry of tribal affairs, the festival was inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu last Tuesday. “The greatness of the tribes lies in the fact that they have managed to retain their primal and natural simplicity,” Naidu said.

The festival hosts more than 200 stalls from across the country and around 1,000 artisans.

“Beautiful handcrafted jewellery from the Northeast and of the inimitable Dokra style, fine weaves and textiles, silks, such as Maheshwari, Eri…a wide range of products will be available at one place,” stated TRIFED.