Tribal Affairs Minister meets domestic help tortured by Gurgaon employers: ‘Shocked at brutality she suffered’

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda Sunday met the 17-year-old domestic help, who was rescued from a house in Gurgaon earlier this week after allegations that her employers had tortured her.

In a tweet Sunday, the minister said he met the minor girl and her family at the hospital and enquired about her well-being and assured them of all help. “I am shocked at the brutality suffered by the young girl. How can someone torture a child to this extent? Such barbaric acts in a civilised society are not only unfortunate but also a question on humanity,” he tweeted.

The minor is undergoing treatment for multiple injuries. On February 7, the girl, a native of Jharkhand, was rescued by Gurgaon Police after an in-charge of a one-stop centre under the women and child development department was tipped off that she was allegedly being mistreated by her employers. Police had arrested the accused couple.

The minor had told officials that she was allegedly beaten with rope, sticks and the accused even used blades which led to cuts on her arms and lips.

“They hit me with hot iron tongs and used lit matchsticks. While washing clothes and doing chores, they made me take off my clothes. Often, I slept on the floor… without clothes. She (the accused woman) tore the clothes that I had brought. He disrobed me and beat me with a stick. On one occasion, they tried to strangle me and threatened to kill me. I was given only one meal to eat at night — a small bowl of rice. I ate leftover food from the dustbin sometimes. I felt helpless and was scared to tell anyone… They said I didn’t do work on time, which is why they were beating me,” the girl had told officials.

On Friday, Gurgaon police had arrested the placement agency owner, from whose agency the minor had allegedly been hired, and his associate. Police had said that since the minor victim is from a Scheduled Tribe, SC/ST Act had been invoked in the FIR.