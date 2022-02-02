Trials runs on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor priority section to start this year: NCRTC

The trial runs on the 17 km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, which will connect Sahibabad to Duhai, will begin this year and the completed corridor will be opened for public use by March next year, said officials.

Currently, the work on the 16 km viaduct of priority section, 1,200 piers, and 9,900 piles have been concreted and the foundation work has been completed for 56 km of the corridor.

The 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad Meerut RRTS corridor will have 25 stations, including two depots and one stabling yard. The RRTS section will also have three major interconnectivity stations in Delhi at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar. Work has also started on these stations.

“More than 14,000 workers and 1,100 engineers are working day and night at our sites. Despite the challenges brought in by the Covid-19 pandemic, the progress of the project has been as per scheduled timelines,” said a senior official of the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

With a design speed of 180 kmph and an operational speed of 160 kmph, the RRTS trains will be unique and one of a kind in India. The aerodynamic coaches will be self-propelled on electric traction with 25KV AC System. The RRTS trains are being designed with the state-of-the-art latest technology, said the

In a major boost to regional connectivity in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the Central Government allocated Rs 4,710 crore to the country’s first RRTS project in the Union Budget, said NCRTC officials.

“RRTS is a strategic investment of the Governments to transform the mobility in NCR in line with the GatiShakti masterplan. The continued allocation to RRTS reinforces the government’s focus on infrastructure expenditure to catalyse the economic revival after the impact of the pandemic,” said Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC.

“Despite the impact of the pandemic on the pace of work and capital expenditure, we are committed to working with our construction partners and other stakeholders to uphold the responsibility bestowed upon us by the Government in keeping the implementation of RRTS as per schedule,” he added.

NCRTC is a joint venture of the Government of India (50%) and State Governments of Haryana (12.5 per cent), NCT Delhi (12.5%), Uttar Pradesh (12.5%) and Rajasthan (12.5%).