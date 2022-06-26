Trial runs begin on 2-km extended section of Airport Express Line: Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro has begun trial runs on the extended section of the Airport Express Line, which is a 2-km-long stretch between the existing Dwarka Sector 21 station and the new Dwarka Sector 25 station to link it to the India International Convention and Exhibition Centre (IICC).

Currently, the Airport Express line has four stations. “Dwarka Sector 25 (IICC) is an underground station and an extension of the presently operational Airport Express Line connecting New Delhi Railway station with Dwarka Sector 21 via Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. With the completion of this section, the New Delhi to Dwarka Sector-25 (IICC) Airport Express Line corridor will become 24.70 km long,” said a senior DMRC official.

The new station will provide connectivity to Dwarka sectors 25 and 26 and outer areas of the capital.

Officials said the signalling systems will be tested during the trial run. This will be followed by mandatory inspections by various approving authorities including the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). “The section will be opened for passenger traffic after these mandatory approvals,” said the official.

The main aim behind extending the line was to connect IICC, currently under construction, and the Airport so as to provide seamless connectivity and facilitate visitors/businesspersons visiting the centre for expos and conventions.

IICC is being developed as India’s largest exhibition and convention centre and it will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as auditoriums, hotels, office spaces etc. The Metro station at IICC shall cater to this new centre, said officials.

“Apart from catering to the upcoming convention centre, this new station will also provide Metro connectivity to residents of sectors 25 and 26 of Dwarka and to the new sectors coming up along the Dwarka Expressway in neighbouring Gurgaon. Residents of these areas will be able to reach Central Delhi in about half an hour,” Anuj Dayal, principal executive director (corporation communication), DMRC.

The station is at a depth of about 17 metres from the surface. It has five entry and exit points along with 14 escalators, and five lifts and staircases. Like the other stations on the Airport Express Line, the new station also has full-height platform screen doors for passenger safety and to prevent untoward incidents like passengers jumping in front of trains.