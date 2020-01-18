Trial judges handed acquittals in routine manner: 1984 riot SIT

On Wednesday, the Centre told the Supreme Court it has accepted the recommendations of the SIT and will take appropriate action as per law. (Representational image) On Wednesday, the Centre told the Supreme Court it has accepted the recommendations of the SIT and will take appropriate action as per law. (Representational image)

Highlighting how trial courts failed the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims and their families, the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), which enquired into 199 cases, found that trial judges handed out acquittals in a routine manner, failed to separate cases based on incidents and rejected testimonies of witnesses on grounds of delay of FIRs.

In some riot-cum-murder cases, police clubbed hundreds of murders that took place at different locations and sent all accused together for trial, the SIT, headed by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice S N Dhingra, said in its report. On Wednesday, the Centre told the Supreme Court it has accepted the recommendations of the SIT and will take appropriate action as per law.

“In almost all cases, the Trial Judges… rejected the testimonies of witnesses on the ground of delay in filing FIRs, delay in recording statement of witnesses… none of the judges were alive to the situation of 1984 riots and were alive to the fact that for delay in lodging FIRs and statements of witnesses, the victims were not responsible,” the report stated.

“Even the Judges and Magistrates did not give directions to the police to file separate challans incident-wise/crime- wise. The result was that a large number of persons were made accused in each case and were put together on trial for crimes involving scores of hundreds of murders,” it stated.

The report said this led to trials lingering for years as the accused would be absent on several dates. The trial judges, it said, would issue non-bailable warrants, and when the accused person would be produced, the court would hear the cancellation of NBW. In the meantime, other accused persons would abscond.

“ It is not understood how the courts proceeded with trial of several crimes of rioting, murders, arson, looting having taken place at different locations… together. This was the major reason for the failure of several trial court cases… the victims and witnesses were so tired to come to court time and again that most of them had given up,” it stated.

In one case registered at Kalyanpuri police station, the report said, the police clubbed various cases into the murder of 56 people and “the trial court framed charges only in respect of killing of 5 persons and no charge was framed in respect of other murders”.

Witnesses appeared before the court and gave evidence about the killing of their relatives but since “no charge was framed in respect of other murderers/accused persons, the testimony of witnesses went waste and nobody was punished,” it stated.

