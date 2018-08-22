Trial court judge says system not transparent, Delhi High Court turns down plea

Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The primary role of a judge is to perform his or her duty to the best of their ability and competence, the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday, while declining to entertain a senior trial court’s judge plea alleging that subordinate judiciary promotions were not transparent. A bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Sunil Gaur were responding to an allegation by a trial court judge, who had joined the Delhi Higher Judicial Services in 2002 and stood third in the merit list. Through an advocate, she alleged that the HC had changed the criteria for promotion several times and, worse, these criteria had never been intimated to judicial officers.

Seeking quashing of the allegedly non-transparent criteria adopted by the HC for promotion to posts of the district and sessions judges, her petition claimed to reflect longstanding grievances of many senior judges in the subordinate judiciary, who feel promotion policies for lower court judges adopted by various high courts are arbitrary and non-transparent.

The HC, however, ruled that “the petitioner ’s grievance — that no norm should have been evolved and implemented without prior notice — is insubstantial”. “A judicial officer — like any other public employee or official — joins the service hoping to make a difference, in terms of dealing with the workload, quality of output and also the cases assigned to her. In a sense, service in the judicial department is a mission, given the solemn nature of judging.

It said there was a need to frame guidelines to bring in greater transparency in evaluating the work of judicial officers.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App