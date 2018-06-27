Delhi: Tree cut in Netaji Nagar despite High Court order, claims activist, no FIR yet

According to NBCC officials, strict instructions have been given to contractors not to cut any trees till July 4. (Image for representational purpose) According to NBCC officials, strict instructions have been given to contractors not to cut any trees till July 4. (Image for representational purpose)

Environment activist and member of the Ridge Management Board, Vimlendu Jha, Tuesday alleged that contractors cut a tree in Netaji Nagar despite the High Court ordering a stay on tree felling in the capital. The project is being carried out by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited, which had told the court Monday that no more trees will be cut till July 4, which is the next date of hearing.

Alleging that the NBCC was working in violation of the order, Jha filed a complaint with the police. “I have witnessed the chopping of trees first hand and have cut branches as evidence. I want strict action taken against NBCC for this violation, its officials and staff,” read the complaint.

Delhi Environment Minister, Imran Hussain also wrote to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, directing him to get an FIR registered in the matter. “It is directed to take necessary action, including registration of FIR against the defaulting project proponent/user agency/mischievous person involved today itself,” he wrote. Police have not registered an FIR in the matter yet. A senior police officer of south district said they have not taken any legal action as of now, and are discussing the matter with the department concerned.

According to NBCC officials, strict instructions have been given to contractors not to cut any trees till July 4. Hundreds of people, who have been protesting against the redevelopment project, are now planning to patrol areas in Netaji Nagar and Nauroji Nagar to make sure no more trees are cut. Under the redevelopment project, close to 14,000 trees are to be cut in Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Mohammadpur and Sriniwaspuri. Most of the trees will have to be cut to create an underground parking area for 70,000 cars.

Hussain also wrote to Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, alleging that NBCC had violated NGT orders, which was part of the terms of permission granted by the Delhi Forest Department.The NGT had ordered that trees will have to be planted at the site and on the land provided for compensatory plantation before they are cut. NBCC chairperson Anoop Kumar Mittal Monday said that 1,100 trees have already been cut at Nauroji Nagar and only 250 have been planted till now. “Have instructed all contractors carrying out redevelopment of three colonies by NBCC not to cut any trees. In the event of any breach, they will be held responsible for all consequential damages arising there from,” said Mittal.

Mahila COngress joins protest

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sharmistha Mukherjee organised a ‘save the tree campaign’ at the roundabout on Hoshiyar Singh Marg near Sarojini Nagar Tuesday. Hundreds of women Congress workers participated in the campaign to protest the felling of around 16,500 trees in Sarojini Nagar-Nauroji Nagar area.

