‘Treated like a terrorist’: UK academic tells Delhi HC on his deportation from Kerala

The Delhi High Court Monday sought the Centre’s stand on UK academic Filippo Osella’s petition seeking records related to his deportation from Thiruvananthapuram airport in March, and quashing of the same as arbitrary and illegal.
Osella, who is a professor of Anthropology and South Asian Studies at the University of Sussex, has also sought a declaration that his deportation was arbitrary, unreasonable and illegal. He was deported from Thiruvananthapuram on March 23.
Justice Yashwant Varma granted time to a central government counsel to seek instructions, and listed the case for consideration on October 12.
In the petition, Osella (65), has said he was treated as a “terrorist or some kind of hardened criminal” by authorities in India when he “was escorted back and bundled into the same aircraft in which he had arrived”.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The petitioner was in complete shock as he had a valid research visa issued by the Government of India. Once the petitioner asked the immigration supervisor and officers as to why he was being deported, the petitioner was refused any explanation. In fact, the immigration officers gave no reasons. The deportation/situation was spinning out of control with the potential intervention and/or threat of use of force by the security officers,” reads the petition.
Osella’s plea further states that he was not even allowed to get in touch with his friends or colleagues in Kerala or India. “The immigration officers behaved in a remarkably inhuman way, even when the petitioner explained that he was just an academic and teacher, who had been doing research in India for more than thirty years,” read the petition, adding he was even denied access to life-saving medicines from his luggage.
The petition also states that Foreign Regional Registration Officer, Thiruvananthapuram on March 29 had sent a letter to Cochin University of Science and Technology seeking “certain clarification” on Osella’s research. The plea terms such actions as “afterthoughts” post deportation.
Osella is a specialist in Kerala society, and has conducted extensive research for over 30 years in the state, mapping its social and cultural transformation. The petition states that he routinely examines PhD thesis submitted by students in Indian universities and collaborates with a wide range of institutions like IIT Madras, Hyderabad Central University, Madras Institute of Development Studies and Cochin University of Science and Technology.
Top News
Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray
Latest News
Casemiro breaks down in emotional farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Old Trafford
Arjun Bijlani replaces Rannvijay Singha as Splitsvilla 14 host; Sunny Leone says ‘we’re going to have a blast’
Loud nightclubs: Owner, general manager of Kakuna plead guilty to noise pollution, slapped with fines
Bengaluru: Karnataka govt inks MoU with IIMB to train SC, ST women graduates in entrepreneurship
Does entitlement make you more likely to cheat? New research challenges popular psychology idea
Kenya presidential vote loser files Supreme Court challenge
Aruna Roy, Yogendra Yadav among civil society activists to be part of Rahul yatra
CUET PG 2022: NTA reopens correction facility at cuet.nta.nic.in; check how to make changes
WhatsApp new update will allow users to view Status from chat list
Historians and academics hit out at Kerala Governor over remarks on Kannur University VC
Watch: Little girl’s passionate rendition of Bollywood song wins hearts
Woman arrested in Karnataka for ‘honey-trapping’ RSS leader
Explained: Who was Pandurang Khankhoje, Ghadarite revolutionary and a hero of Mexico?