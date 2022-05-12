Travesty of justice: Court on woman’s extra time in jail

Observing that it was a travesty of justice, a Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to a woman who has been in judicial custody for ten years for a crime that carries a maximum punishment of seven years.

Additional Sessions Judge Hemani Malhotra granted bail to the woman who was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in connection with a cheating case. Police arrested her on December 7, 2012, and the chargesheet was filed on July 30, 2014. Charges have not been framed in the case since then.

The court noted that she has spent more than seven years in judicial custody and that is the maximum punishment that can be awarded by a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.