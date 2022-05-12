scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Travesty of justice: Court on woman’s extra time in jail

The court noted that she has spent more than seven years in judicial custody and that is the maximum punishment that can be awarded by a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 12, 2022 1:52:10 am
Economic Offences Wing, Delhi court, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAdditional Sessions Judge Hemani Malhotra granted bail to the woman who was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in connection with a cheating case. Police arrested her on December 7, 2012, and the chargesheet was filed on July 30, 2014. Charges have not been framed in the case since then.

Observing that it was a travesty of justice, a Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to a woman who has been in judicial custody for ten years for a crime that carries a maximum punishment of seven years.

The court noted that she has spent more than seven years in judicial custody and that is the maximum punishment that can be awarded by a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

