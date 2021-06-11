Travel, publicity, overtime: Centre lists out areas for ministries to cut expenditure

Advertisement and publicity are among the few areas suggested by the Finance Ministry to all the ministries/departments where they can aim for a 20 per cent reduction in expenditure. (Representational Photo)

Advertisement, publicity, overtime allowance, rewards, domestic and foreign travel expenses, minor maintenance works — these are some of the areas suggested by the Finance Ministry to all the ministries/departments where they can aim for a 20 per cent reduction in expenditure.

The suggested list has been also sent to secretaries to the Government of India and all financial advisers of ministries/departments.

Signed by the Joint Secretary to the GoI, the office memorandum dated June 11 states: “The government has decided that all ministries/departments should take steps to curb wasteful/avoidable expenditure and aim for 20 per cent reduction in controllable expenditure. The department of expenditure has been directed to review the progress in the matter… Expenditure in 2019-2020 may be taken as the baseline for this purpose. Expenditure related to containment of the Covid-19 pandemic is excluded from the scope of this order. This issues with the approval of the Finance Secretary.”

The “suggestive list of object heads and their codes under which expenditure shall be controlled” includes: Overtime allowance, rewards, domestic/foreign travel expenses, office expenses, rents, rates and taxes, royalty, publications, other administrative expenses, supplies and materials, cost of ration, clothing and tentage, advertising and publicity, minor works, maintenance, service or commitment charges, grants-in-aid general, contribution and other charges.