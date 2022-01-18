Travel agents among 3 held for visa, passport fraud

The Delhi Police have arrested a passenger and two travel agents from Delhi’s IGI Airport for alleged visa and passport fraud.

According to officials, the travel agents, Joginder Singh and Surjeet Singh, operated in Haryana’s Kaithal and Kurukshetra districts where they allegedly helped farmers travel abroad on fake documents and induced them to pay a hefty amount. Police said the arrested passenger has been identified as Kuldeep Singh.

The matter came to light on January 9 when immigration officials caught Kuldeep at the airport. He was going to board a flight to Dubai. “Officers were checking his travel documents when they found a fake Canadian visa affixed on the passport. The visa looked genuine but didn’t have the same security signatures. They stopped Kuldeep and started interrogating him,” said police.

Kuldeep revealed that he wanted to go to Dubai and Canada and paid Rs 16 lakh to Joginder for a visa. He also told police that Joginder was waiting outside the airport to help him.

DCP (IGI Airport) Sanjay Tyagi said they sent teams to look for Joginder. “We took his phone number from Kuldeep and put it on surveillance. Our team found that Joginder was communicating with Kuldeep’s family through WhatsApp calls, and we started tracking him. Within four hours, we found him and arrested him near the airport,” he said.

During questioning, he confessed to his crime. He said he and Surjeet allegedly helped dozens of farmers in Haryana get fake travel documents.

Joginder was produced before a court on January 10 and sent to seven-day police custody. During this time, several raids were conducted in Kaithal and Kurukshetra to trace Surjeet. Last Tuesday, Surjeet was apprehended from Kaithal and later arrested in Delhi.

“We found their records. They cheated airport officials multiple times and have been making fake copies of passports and visas for a long time. There are other agents in their gang who are on the run. Our team is investigating the matter…,” said an officer.