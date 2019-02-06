Travel agency owner held for duping Belgian tourist

Acting on a complaint forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs by Belgian authorities, which alleged that a Belgian woman had been harassed and duped by men posing as police officers and travel agents when she visited the capital, Delhi Police has arrested the owner of a travel agency based in the NDMC market area.

The accused, Imran Latha (30), hails from Srinagar and lives in east Delhi’s East Vinod Nagar. Police claimed Latha cheated the tourist by offering a “package” at a hotel by claiming that her booking with another hotel had been cancelled due to protests. DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said, “The accused and his brother interacted with the woman, convincing her to stay in a hotel of their choice by concocting a story of protests breaking out. The Special Staff of the district is questioning the accused to ascertain the whereabouts of his accomplices.”

Police are trying to contact the tourist, Esther Deleu, who sent the email to Belgian authorities. “We want to speak to her to get more clues on the accused,” Verma said. According to the complaint, Deleu was made to walk to another overpriced hotel, where she barricaded herself as men knocked on her door.