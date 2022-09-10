Trapped cleaning sewer, sweeper, man who tried to rescue him die

Two men died after being trapped in a sewer while it was being cleaned in Outer District Friday afternoon, police said. The victims were identified as a sweeper working for the local society, Rohit Chandilya (32), and guard, Ashok (28), who had tried to rescue him.

Police said a call was received regarding the incident at the DDA flats in Pocket D of Loknayak Puram in Bakkarwala. When police reached the spot, they found that the two victims were lying in the sewer unconscious.

Police said that due to a blockage in the sewer, Rohit had gone inside after removing a manhole cover but fell unconscious. Ashok, who went to rescue him, also lost consciousness.

Two other people, including a plumber, tried to rescue them, but became uneasy due to poisonous gases in the sewer. They were saved by residents, but Ashok and Rohit were too deep inside to reach, police said.

While calls were made to the Delhi Fire Services, a JCB and hammer were arranged in the meantime by police to break the ground around the manhole. This was done by the time a DFS vehicle arrived around 5 pm.

The victims were taken to the Rathi Hospital nearby, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer), said: “The bodies have been preserved at SGM mortuary. A case has been registered under Section 304a (death by negligence).”