Trap cameras to be set up in Noida Extension as residents allege leopard spotted

The Gautam Buddh Nagar forest department is looking to set up trap cameras in the Greater Noida area where a “large animal” has been spotted. Scared locals in the area alleged a leopard was seen roaming in the Noida Extension vicinity on Monday night. While officials have not concluded it was a leopard, the department said it will be observing movement in the area as part of safety measures.

“We received information from locals that an animal belonging to the cat kingdom was seen roaming in Noida Extension. The samples of paw prints we obtained do not suggest a cat-like animal, so a conclusion that it was a leopard cannot be drawn yet. Our teams are patrolling the area, and we are planning to install trap cameras in the region to see if the animal visits again,” said Pankaj Shrivastava, DFO Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The department faces some difficulties as placing cameras in residential areas exposes them to the risk of theft. Officials said it is easier to place cameras in the forest area since they remain undisturbed.

A search operation was carried out for three hours on Monday night as panic spread through the residential area, but the animal could not be traced. Locals alleged that a video was in circulation in which a cat could be seen standing next to a boundary wall. The officials appealed to the public to not believe in rumors and immediately inform the forest or police department if the animal is spotted.

In October last year, several trap cameras had been set up in the NTPC region after the paw of a leopard was spotted. Despite dozens of officials examining the trail, the animal was not seen again.