Transwomen, acid attack survivors don new roles at first national Lok Adalat in Delhi’s courts

Dressed in a crisp black suit, Raghavi (23) stepped into the Saket district court, taking on the responsibility of an associate member, hoping she becomes a judge one day. A final-year law student from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, Raghavi, a transwoman, spent most of Saturday morning sitting next to a judge and hearing civil disputes play out at the first National Lok Adalat in Delhi’s trial courts.

“I had a very interactive session with the judge. This was an important platform where transpeople feel visible. It helps us transcend beyond the stereotypical idea of trans existence,” she told The Indian Express.

This is the first Lok Adalat held this year by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) at trial courts. This year, DSLSA has asked trans people, acid attack survivors and people from disenfranchised communities to be a part of court proceedings as associate members, who help a judge settle cases.

A Lok Adalat is one of the alternative dispute redressal forums where cases pending in the court of law or at the pre-litigation stage are settled amicably.

District Judge Mukesh Kumar Gupta, DSLSA member secretary at Saket court, told The Indian Express, “This time, we’ve included more people from fringes of society. We’ve made transgender persons and acid attack survivors associate members.”

Preparations began several months ago as judges make referrals of cases which have scope of settlement. “Currently, referrals have touched over 2 lakh cases. This is the highest figure since we started Lok Adalats. Civil, matrimonial dispute, criminal compoundable cases are mostly referred in Lok Adalats,” Gupta said.

Manpreet (32), a trans-woman, who works as a transgender activist and assists her judge in civil disputes, said: “There is a taboo that we’re violent and most of us are involved in sex work. The Lok Adalat is a good platform for us to be seen in another role.”

Mohini (39), an acid attack survivor, was nervous when she was asked to sit next to a judge. “But the judge made sure I felt at home. I also worked in DSLSA as a lower divisional clerk (LDC) and had some doubts which I cleared with the judge,” she said.

Shama (25) has mostly been confined to her home since she was attacked with acid, but the Lok Adalat was a chance for her to interact with the public. “I told the judge I don’t know English. The judge calmed me down and we heard the matters together. I did not understand the proceedings, but the judge was kind enough to tell me some basic things. I signed on order sheets mostly, but I want to learn English now,” she said.