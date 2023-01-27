32-year-old transport firm executive killed in a hit-and-run in Gurgaon

A 32-year-old man was killed after his scooter was allegedly mowed down by a dumper truck in Gurgaon late on Thursday night, said police.
Police identified the victim as Ajay Malik, a supervisor at a transport company and resident of Noble Enclave in Palam Vihar extension in Gurgaon.
According to police, the incident took place around 1 am when Malik was on his way to work at Subhash Chowk on his scooter. Police said he had reached Signature Tower near NH-48 when a dumper truck coming allegedly from the wrong side hit his scooter.
In the police complaint, his cousin Sunil Kumar said that he received a call that the latter met with an accident and rushed to the spot.
“I saw that my cousin had been crushed underneath the vehicle. He died on the spot. His scooter was hit by a dumper truck which was coming from the wrong side.”
Police said the truck driver escaped from the spot. “The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The accused is yet to be arrested. According to the complainant, the truck had municipal corporation written on it. We are verifying this and trying to trace the driver.”
A case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (death by negligence) at sector 40 police station, said police.