Transport dept starts portal for real-time data on cluster buses

The Delhi Transport Department has launched a special portal, which carries real-time data of the city’s cluster buses, to enable third-party developers to come up with various apps for commuters, including ones on availability and frequency of buses. The portal, designed by an IIIT-Delhi team led by assistant professor Pravesh Biyani, is the first-of-its-kind online platform in India providing transit data of buses free of cost. The portal will include details of DTC buses and metro feeder buses in the future, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Advertising

“This is a good step in increasing the efficiency of public transit in the capital. The next step is to make sure that this data is integrated with various apps seamlessly,” Biyani said.

The data, available on the portal http://www.otd.delhi.gov.in, includes geo-coordinates of all bus stops, route maps, timetables as well as real-time GPS feeds of 1,700 cluster buses every ten seconds. “This will enable hundreds of app developers to provide transit-related services like Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) at any bus stop, position of the vehicle, alert and diversion messages, etc,” Gahlot said.

The portal will incorporate multi-modal transport data feed in the future, which will cover gramin sewa vehicles and the Metro, he said, adding that it will also help the government to install display boards at bus stops and terminals to let commuters know of arrival time of buses. “It will be an invaluable resource for city planners to analyse the trend of commute and make informed decisions regarding transit needs,” an official statement said.