Transport dept launches evening driving test facility

The Delhi government is going to start full-fledged driving tests during the evening between 5 pm to 7 pm, at three automated driving test facilities to speed up the process.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Wednesday inaugurated the ‘automated driving test tracks; set up for the evening tests at Shakur Basti, Mayur Vihar and Vishwas Nagar. The trials of the tracks started in April.

“People will no longer have to take leaves for driving tests. The Delhi government has always been responsive to the demands of the public. We had a successful pilot from the start of May, and some drivers were able to save their valuable time and working hours because of the evening test facility,” said Gahlot.

He said that during the trial period, more than 2,500 tests were conducted in the evening from April 30 till May 24.

“We have been constantly monitoring the evening shift, and making enhancements like the intensity of lighting and camera resolution to ensure maximum efficiency. The evening testing facility is as good as the daytime one. We’re also adding eight new automated driving test tracks at educational institutions, which are in tendering stage. This will be a major step to reduce waiting times,” said the minister.

The evening tests will be held on these tracks in pre-booked slots between 5 pm and 7 pm. At present, about 45 appointments will be booked per day on each of the three tracks.

However, officials added that the per-day appointment will increase to 3,000 once evening shifts start at all 12 automated test tracks.

As per the information shared by the transport department, between April 30 to May 24, a total of 2,565 slots were booked at the tracks in Shakur Basti, Mayur Vihar and Vishwas Nagar.

During the evening shift, 243 tests were conducted at the Shakur Basti test track, 424 in Mayur Vihar and 266 in Vishwas Nagar.

The government has installed high-resolution cameras to monitor tests closely. An ‘Electronic Queue Management System’ has also been installed for token distribution, along with six servers to thoroughly test videos and give results.