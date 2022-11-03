Transport department rolls out revamped ‘One Delhi’ app

With the launch of the revamped version of the ‘One Delhi’ app by the transport department Wednesday, people of Delhi can now track all public transport buses plying under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster services, and plan their travel accordingly.

After the launch, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The ‘One Delhi’ app was envisioned nearly two years ago to provide a one-stop shop to address challenges with accessing the public transport system in Delhi, particularly to provide more reliable and convenient bus services for people. The major reasons for people not taking a bus for their city travel are lack of knowledge about bus routes and lack of adherence to the time schedule of buses, owing to traffic jams. It leads to unreliability while planning one’s travel, unlike Metro services which are available at good frequency.”

He said the Delhi government’s primary objective has been to make bus services more reliable via the app, with the provision of features like live tracking of over 7,300 buses, and finding the exact waiting time at the bus stop. “Earlier, some buses were integrated with this app, now people can track all buses through this,” he said. the minister.

Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted, “After revolutionising Delhi’s education and health, an important step has been taken today towards making Delhi’s transport system world-class. Through ‘One Delhi’ mobile app, you can live track all buses, book bus tickets and daily passes online, share your feedback, and get all information related to electric vehicle chargers.”

Besides tracking more than 500 routes and arrival and departure times, bus users can also book online tickets and passes, find the nearest electric vehicle charging stations, and know the availability and cost per unit of EV charges via the app.

Further, the department in collaboration with IIIT-D, has also added a new feature — the ‘Feedback/Grievance portal’ where the public can file complaints and give feedback on bus service, infrastructure, and the behaviour of drivers, conductors, and marshals.

“This is just the beginning. The Delhi government’s bigger plan with the app is to enable services under multimodal transportation in the city. One platform to book a bus, taxi, auto or cycle with the ease of a single click,” said Gahlot.

Advertisement

He further added, “The Delhi government’s vision has always been to make public travel more convenient, affordable, reliable, and safer. With the launch of this app, bus travel will become more reliable. I request people to share their feedback and any grievances on the app to help us keep improving our services across public transport.”

DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah, who was also present at the app launch, said, “Today’s launch of the revamped One Delhi App marks the beginning of a new era in public transport in Delhi. Delhi has today become the first Indian city to provide live tracking of all its more than 7300 buses and around 2200 EV chargers, just like major cities globally.”