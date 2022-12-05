Transparent, uniform and hassle-free admission process being developed for EWS students in private schools: Delhi govt to HC

In a plea seeking admission for over 44,000 children belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) under the Right to Education Act, the Delhi Government has informed the Delhi High Court that a “transparent, uniform and hassle-free admission process” is being evolved for this category in “Private Unaided Recognised Schools”.

The state government, represented by its standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, informed a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad that a portal has been developed displaying the number of vacancies enabling parents to apply online for the said vacancies available under the admission quota.

Considering these submissions, the high court thereafter in its November 17 order disposed of the plea filed by ‘Justice for All’ a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. The court, however, directed the Delhi Government to “ensure that the statutory provisions and the rules thereunder are strictly complied with”.

The society claimed that at present in Delhi, about “50,000 children” were waiting for admissions under the “quota meant for weaker sections of the society” under the Right to Education Act, 2009. It was argued that schools were not filling up the quota prescribed which is, “at least 25 per cent of the total number of seats” and the Delhi Government was not “at all ensuring compliance of the statutory provisions governing the field, i.e. Section 12(1)(c) of Right To Education Act, 2009.

The Delhi Government categorically submitted it will ensure compliance with the statutory provisions contained under the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, and Delhi Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011.

Apart from ensuring admissions for the children under the EWS category, the plea also sought a direction to the Directorate of Education to initiate action against schools that had failed to admit such students without applying for an exemption. The plea also sought a direction to Delhi’s lieutenant governor to frame a mechanism for “quasi-judicial proceedings” in grievance cases alleging violation of the RTE Act against the director of education and the senior officers.

It also sought a direction to the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to “monitor the process of admission of children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups”. Additionally, it sought the monitoring of the admission process to protect the fundamental rights of children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups.