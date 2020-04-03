Transit passes to be issued to those who complete quarantine

East Delhi Police checking vans and all cars at Hasanpur bus terminal. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) East Delhi Police checking vans and all cars at Hasanpur bus terminal. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A transit pass would be issued for people who complete their 14-day quarantine at government-run facilities to help them navigate through the lockdown and return home.

This was mentioned in a standard operating procedure issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs Thursday for the release of those under quarantine after completing its duration. Only those who test negative for COVID-19 would be discharged from government-run quarantine facilities.

In case of a group, no one would be released if even one of them tests positive.

“These persons are expected to return to their homes, or to the homes of their families, relatives or friends, or to other places of shelter, like hotels, by making their own transport arrangements,” said the order issued by the Ministry.

As a matter of caution, people who are discharged would have to remain in home quarantine for a further 14-day period, according to the order. The transit pass for movement of vehicles would be issued by the state government and would be for a fixed route with a specified validity period.

However, for those about to be released from quarantine at the paid hotel facility in Delhi’s Aerocity, there was no communication as of Thursday evening from authorities on their travel arrangements.

A 58-year-old, who came to Delhi from Australia on March 20, completes her 14- day quarantine at a Delhi government arranged facility in Red Fox Hotel on Friday. She has to travel home to Gurgaon.

“I am still awaiting the test results . A sample was taken Wednesday and I am expecting the result to come by Friday afternoon. If I am unable to travel to Gurgaon, since the state borders are sealed, I will stay at my brother’s place in Delhi,” she said.

