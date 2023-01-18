scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Transgender man killed by three over personal tiff in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

According to the police, they received information at around 4.35 pm on January 15 at the Rajouri Garden police station that a body of a person was lying in a pool of blood.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the body, which was later identified to be that of Sakir Hussain, a resident of Raghubir Nagar.
A transgender man was stabbed to death by three people, including a juvenile, hired by another transgender man in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden last week, said the police.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the body, which was later identified to be that of Sakir Hussain, a resident of Raghubir Nagar. It found deep cut marks on the deceased’s neck and behind the right ear. Subsequently, the police lodged a murder case and started an investigation.

A senior officer said another transgender man in the area, Bharat Chawla, who had a personal enmity with Hussain, hired the three people, including a 17-year-old, to kill the victim, they added.

The police said on January 15 the three accused intercepted Hussain and stabbed him multiple times.

The accused have been identified as Krishan, 26, and Vikki, 22, both of whom have been arrested, apart from a juvenile, who has been detained. All of them are residents of Sonipat. The police said Chawla has also been held.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 09:57 IST
