The Delhi government on Tuesday approved the inclusion of the transgender community under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), extending annual health insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh per family, officials said.

The decision, expected to benefit over 5,000 transgender persons, was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. The scheme will provide beneficiaries access to cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals across the country, covering 1,961 treatment packages and procedures across 27 medical specialities, officials said.

Under the arrangement, the Centre will contribute Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, while the Delhi government will provide an additional Rs 5 lakh, taking the total annual health cover to Rs 10 lakh for each eligible family, they added.