The Delhi government on Tuesday approved the inclusion of the transgender community under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), extending annual health insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh per family, officials said.
The decision, expected to benefit over 5,000 transgender persons, was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. The scheme will provide beneficiaries access to cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals across the country, covering 1,961 treatment packages and procedures across 27 medical specialities, officials said.
Under the arrangement, the Centre will contribute Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, while the Delhi government will provide an additional Rs 5 lakh, taking the total annual health cover to Rs 10 lakh for each eligible family, they added.
The government has estimated that around 5,656 transgender persons in Delhi could benefit from the initiative. The estimate for 2026 has been calculated on the basis of the 4,213 transgender persons recorded in the 2011 Census.
Gupta said the initiative aims to reduce the financial burden of medical treatment on the transgender community and ensure equal access to quality healthcare. She said no section of society should be denied healthcare because of economic or social circumstances.
According to the government, beneficiaries will be identified through the verified list maintained by the Revenue department. Applicants will be required to possess a valid transgender identity certificate issued by the District Magistrate of their respective district to avail themselves of the benefits, officials said. The proposal is expected to entail an additional annual expenditure of around Rs 1.19 crore for the Delhi government.
The CM said the health cover would provide financial support to families dealing with serious illnesses and hospitalisation, which often involve substantial out-of-pocket expenses. She added that the cashless treatment facility would also help address discrimination faced by transgender persons while accessing healthcare services. According to officials, the move is aimed at ensuring that eligible members of the community can access treatment with dignity and without discrimination.