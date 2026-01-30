Dedicated transgender clinic at AIIMS seeing increasing footfall, 33 gender-affirming procedures conducted in 2 years

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Since 2023, when the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, set up a dedicated clinic for transgender persons, the facility has seen a steady rise in footfall, with many opting for gender affirming and refining procedures.
Doctors say this is reflective of growing awareness, acceptance and demand for structured gender-affirming healthcare in the country
Dr Rajesh Khadgwat, endocrinologist, AIIMS, said, “This clinic is specifically meant for transgender persons. We currently have around 600 registered individuals and enrol nearly 200 new patients every year.”
As of January 27, the clinic has conducted as many as 139 gender affirming and refining procedures in a span of around two years (since the clinic started in November 2023), according to data shared by the hospital.
Thirty-three of the 139 procedures pertained to gender-affirming procedures, such as vaginoplasty, which involves the construction of the vagina, and phalloplasty, which involves the construction of the phallus from using skin flaps from other body parts.
The remaining procedures were gender-refining ones such as breast augmentation, torso masculinisation, facial surgeries including hairline reshaping, forehead contouring, nose jobs, jaw surgery and shaving off the Adam’s apple.
Additionally, the clinic has also conducted as many as 56 minor procedures, such as dermal fillers, laser treatments, etc.
Data from the clinic shows that 72 of the 139 procedures were for transwomen, while 67 were for transmen.
Experts at the institute said a majority of those approaching the clinic are young adults in their twenties, indicating a greater willingness among transgender individuals to engage with institutional healthcare systems.
Dr Khadgwat said that for those dealing with gender dysphoria, treatment typically begins with hormone therapy, alongside psychiatric evaluation. After at least one year of continuous treatment, individuals may opt for gender-affirming surgery if they choose to do so.
“Surgery is entirely optional. Hormone replacement therapy forms the backbone of medical gender transition,” he said.
“Male hormones are prescribed for those transitioning from female to male and female hormones for those transitioning from male to female, to help align physical characteristics with gender identity. We address not only medical issues but also social and mental health challenges. Lack of family support and financial constraints remain major hurdles for many patients,” Dr Khadgwat added.
While most medicines are provided free of cost under the essential medicines list, some are not covered. “In such cases, monthly expenses can range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. Wherever possible, we try to support patients through CSR funding,” the endocrinologist further said.
“The outcomes (of hormone therapy) are highly effective. Patients experience changes such as voice modulation, facial hair growth, muscle development or breast reduction, depending on the direction of transition. Many later choose surgery, but many do not,” Dr Khadgwat concluded.
