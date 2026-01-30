Dedicated transgender clinic at AIIMS seeing increasing footfall, 33 gender-affirming procedures conducted in 2 years

As of January 27, the AIIMS transgender clinic has conducted as many as 139 gender affirming and refining procedures. (File Photo)

Since 2023, when the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, set up a dedicated clinic for transgender persons, the facility has seen a steady rise in footfall, with many opting for gender affirming and refining procedures.

Doctors say this is reflective of growing awareness, acceptance and demand for structured gender-affirming healthcare in the country

Dr Rajesh Khadgwat, endocrinologist, AIIMS, said, “This clinic is specifically meant for transgender persons. We currently have around 600 registered individuals and enrol nearly 200 new patients every year.”

As of January 27, the clinic has conducted as many as 139 gender affirming and refining procedures in a span of around two years (since the clinic started in November 2023), according to data shared by the hospital.