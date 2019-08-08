Transformers in Chandni Chowk get new site following opposition from traders

Paving the way for pedestrianisation of Chandni Chowk, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) has decided to move transformers, which had become the bone of contention between traders and government officials, away from Fatehpuri Masjid. The issue had delayed the much-awaited project as the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) had objected to placing the transformers on the central verge of the carriageway, while traders had opposed transformers on the edge of the carriageway citing obstruction and fire risk.

Advertising

“The central verge, which is the main tourist attraction, will be free of any obstruction. The transformer that was to be put near the Fatehpuri Masjid, will be shifted closer to the one before it,” said an SRDC member.

“The transformers have been placed by BSES taking into account the population and the electricity load of Chandni Chowk. They cannot be placed on the sides as they would block shops… vendors did not agree with that plan,” said AAP Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba.

“The people of the area wished for a clock tower in front of the town hall. Many years ago, there used to be a clock tower in the area. We have decided to construct a very beautiful clock tower along with fountains in the area. Attempts are being made to restore Chandni Chowk’s former glory,” said the MLA.

Proposals of constructing e-trams in Chandni Chowk, to replace other vehicles, were discussed in brief, but will be elaborated on during the next meeting. “All those issues that were pending in court were discussed in a two-hour span,” she said.

The MLA said that lighting, boards, toilets and other facilities will be ready on a 100-metre stretch by August 15.