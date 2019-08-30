Transfer of Delhi zoo to central authority under discussion: Supriyo

Transfer of administrative control of Delhi’s National Zoological Park to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) is under discussion and would follow due process, Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo said Thursday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Supriyo said he would write letters to all zoos in the country to check the number of single animals they have, their genders, and a plan would be made to bring animals of opposite gender from other zoos.

He also said he would carry out surprise checks of zoos to see if they were following the guidelines. To a question on whether control of other zoos could also be transferred to the CZA, Supriyo said, “All other zoos are handled by their state governments.”

African Buffalo dies

The last surviving African buffalo at Delhi’s National Zoological Park died of old age earlier this week, an official said Thursday. “It was born in 1988 and had grown quite old as per the general lifespan of this species. It’s a rare animal in Indian zoos,” the official said.