Trans issues, gender rights: North MCD teachers get crash courses

Teachers of 700-odd primary schools have been attending the workshops. Teachers of 700-odd primary schools have been attending the workshops.

While government-run schools across the country are caught up in coping with remote teaching-learning, teachers of North MCD schools have had a busy month of training in inclusive practices.

Teachers of the 700-odd primary schools run by the North MCD have been attending large-scale training workshops through July — on inclusion of children with disabilities, transgender children, and then on gender sensitisation. The sessions include sensitising teachers to basic concepts of sex, gender and trans-identity; issues faced by and needs of transgender students; problems linked to different kinds of disabilites; how to be more inclusive towards disabled children, learning basics of sign language; and on inclusive language to be used in the classroom.

The sessions on disabilities were conducted with partner organisations linked with the Rehab Council of India, and sessions on trans-inclusivity were held in partnership with NGO SPACE.

The initiative has been led by Deputy Commissioner of North MCD Ira Singhal, who said that the current situation presented itself as an opportunity to spearhead these lessons on inclusivity.

“Given that classroom teaching time is less and these sessions are being conducted online, we are being able to conduct these sessions on a far larger scale without disrupting teaching time. In teaching, we can be so focussed on just literary outcomes but we should also be looking at what kind of people we’re producing through teaching… We are focussing on making the classroom a more inclusive space,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.