Consider training academy for prosecutors: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the city government to explore the possibility of setting up an academy for imparting training to prosecutors, and take a cue from other states like Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, where the state governments have such centres. The court also asked the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to see if prosecutors could be given training at the judicial academy here.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said a judicial note could be taken of the fact that in states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, there are training centres where government officials, including public prosecutors, are given training. It asked the Delhi government to explore the possibility of setting up such a training centre in the national capital. The court asked the Delhi government and the Registrar General to submit their reports in three weeks, and listed the matter for further hearing on October 10.

The court was hearing a suo motu plea, in which advocate Ashish Dixit, sought an upward revision in pay scales for over 50 prosecutors, and for equipping them with facilities and infrastructure needed to do their job. Regarding the aspect of proper infrastructure for prosecutors at the work place, the bench asked the Registrar General to take note of the proceedings pending before the court, and see how proper space could be provided to them in district courts here.

The court had earlier asked how the government lawyers or prosecutors could be expected to perform efficiently if they were not paid properly and on time. The Centre had, in April, told the court that it had hiked the salaries of prosecutors in Delhi to bring them at par with their counterparts in other states.

