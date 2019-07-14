Train services on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line disrupted

Toggle Menu
There is single line train movement between R K Puram & Kalkaji temporarily, DMRC said in a tweet

The total train trips have increased from 3,650 to 3,735 across network, including the fully operational Magenta Line. (Express photo)

Train services on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were disrupted due to a technical issue on Sunday morning, leading to a single line train movement between R K Puram and Kalkaji, the DMRC said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), train services are temporarily being run between two loops – Jankapuri West and R K Puram metro stations, and Botanical Garden and Kalkaji metro stations.

“Due to a technical issue, train services will be run in following loops temporarily: 1)Between Janakpuri West & R K Puram 2) Between Botanical Garden & Kalkaji. There is single line train movement between R K Puram & Kalkaji temporarily (sic), DMRC tweeted.

