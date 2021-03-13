Trafficking appears endemic to Delhi: HC

Saying that the “menace of human trafficking” appears to be “endemic” in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has stressed on the need for expeditious implementation and enforcement of regulations framed in 2014 to prevent exploitation of domestic workers engaged through private placement agencies.

The court made the observation while requesting the presence of the members of a high-level committee, constituted last year for preparation of an action plan for strict enforcement of Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Order, 2014, before it on March 16.

The court had taken the decision to form the committee during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed by a person from Assam for production of his minor daughter. The plea said she was “lured with a lucrative job” and forcibly taken to Delhi. Following intervention of the court, she was rescued from Delhi.