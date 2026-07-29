Traffic snarls, water enters shops: Heavy rain sinks parts of Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Delhi came to a standstill for nearly three hours on Tuesday as heavy rain led to waterlogging on arterial routes, leading to traffic snarls. Commuters, including students, were seen wading through knee-deep water while water also entered shops in several key markets across the city, including Connaught Place and Sadar Bazar. The situation was similar in neighbouring cities, including Gurgaon and Noida.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, Safdarjung, the base weather station in the Capital, recorded 51 mm of rainfall. Pusa recorded the highest rainfall at 80 mm. Other stations like Janakpuri recorded 72 mm of rain, Lodi Road 63.4 mm, Chhatarpur at 57.5 mm. Later in the day, the IMD issued a red alert for thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall.
Traffic jams due to waterlogged roads were reported on NH-09 near the Ghazipur Border, ITO, Azadpur, Malviya Nagar, Prahladpur and Kalindi Kunj. Waterlogging was also reported from Tolstoy Marg, Bharat Mandapam Road, Hanuman Road, Malviya Nagar and Mathura Road.
In the morning, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta travelled via a DTC bus and conducted an on-ground inspection in Rohini and nearby areas. During the inspection, Gupta reviewed waterlogging-prone areas, cleanliness of major roads, and the condition of debris and garbage accumulated along roadsides. She instructed officials to further strengthen the drainage system during the monsoon.
Major commercial areas like Connaught Place and the adjoining Janpath Market also witnessed severe disruptions. According to the New Delhi Traders Association, G Block, A Block and parts of the Outer Circle remained flooded, affecting commercial activity until around 1 pm.
Meanwhile, even as Minto Bridge is a hotspot, the area did not see waterlogging on Tuesday. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh shared a video on X showing traffic moving smoothly on Minto Bridge. “Rain is pouring relentlessly but life on Minto Bridge is moving along at the same pace. The very effort is to ensure that the monsoon remains just a season, not a trouble,” he said.
However, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the Minister’s post by sharing a video showing school children being carried on their parents’ shoulders through waist-deep water in Sadar Bazar. “In Sadar Bazar, one of Delhi’s largest wholesale markets, schoolchildren are being forced to pass through waist-deep rainwater. Thank you, CM Rekha Gupta. After Gen Z, now Gen Alpha too will remain indebted to the BJP,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram