Traffic snarls, water enters shops: Heavy rain sinks parts of Delhi

Major commercial areas like Connaught Place and the adjoining Janpath Market also witnessed severe disruptions. According to the New Delhi Traders Association, G Block, A Block and parts of the Outer Circle remained flooded, affecting commercial activity until around 1 pm.

Delhi came to a standstill for nearly three hours on Tuesday as heavy rain led to waterlogging on arterial routes, leading to traffic snarls. Commuters, including students, were seen wading through knee-deep water while water also entered shops in several key markets across the city, including Connaught Place and Sadar Bazar. The situation was similar in neighbouring cities, including Gurgaon and Noida.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, Safdarjung, the base weather station in the Capital, recorded 51 mm of rainfall. Pusa recorded the highest rainfall at 80 mm. Other stations like Janakpuri recorded 72 mm of rain, Lodi Road 63.4 mm, Chhatarpur at 57.5 mm. Later in the day, the IMD issued a red alert for thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall.