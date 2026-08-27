Caught breaking a traffic rule in Delhi? Your local cop could issue an e-challan

At present, local police personnel who spot traffic violations have to involve the Traffic Police to issue a challan. (Source: File)

Delhi Police personnel posted at police stations and other units will soon be able to initiate action against traffic-rule violators using an e-challan application on their mobile phones, significantly expanding the force available for traffic enforcement in the Capital.

How will it work?

Under the new system, police personnel will be able to photograph vehicles violating traffic rules and upload the details on the e-challan app. The information will then be processed through the system and a challan notice issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

At present, local police personnel who spot traffic violations have to involve the Traffic Police to issue a challan. Under the new system, they will be able to independently initiate action.