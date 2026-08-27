Caught breaking a traffic rule in Delhi? Your local cop could issue an e-challan

Cops posted at police stations and other units will soon be able to issue e-challans for traffic violations, allowing them to act without waiting for a Traffic Police team.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiAug 27, 2026 01:36 PM IST
delhi policeAt present, local police personnel who spot traffic violations have to involve the Traffic Police to issue a challan. (Source: File)
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Delhi Police personnel posted at police stations and other units will soon be able to initiate action against traffic-rule violators using an e-challan application on their mobile phones, significantly expanding the force available for traffic enforcement in the Capital.

How will it work?

Under the new system, police personnel will be able to photograph vehicles violating traffic rules and upload the details on the e-challan app. The information will then be processed through the system and a challan notice issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

At present, local police personnel who spot traffic violations have to involve the Traffic Police to issue a challan. Under the new system, they will be able to independently initiate action.

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Will the local and Traffic Police have to work together?

Not necessarily. Either wing will be able to independently detect violations and initiate enforcement action.

Why is this significant?

The move comes amid a wider push by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar to improve traffic management, ease congestion and strengthen road discipline in the Capital.

Earlier this month, The Indian Express had reported that the Police chief held a meeting with senior Traffic Police officials and asked them to prepare an action plan to address congestion, accident-prone stretches and chronic traffic choke points across the city.

As part of the exercise, the idea of allowing local police personnel to issue traffic challans was considered. The proposal had been pending for some time and was aimed at expanding the pool of personnel available for traffic enforcement.

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Officials said the initiative can help in implementing consistent enforcement of traffic rules across neighbourhoods.

Local police personnel deployed on patrol or other duties can act against visible traffic violations without having to wait for a Traffic Police team to arrive, said a senior Traffic Police official.

Officials said the arrangement could also allow the Traffic Police to focus its resources on congestion management, accident-prone corridors and other specialised traffic duties.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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