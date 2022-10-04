Dussehra celebrations: Traffic restrictions, diversions in Noida tomorrow

In the wake of upcoming Dussehra events in Noida’s Sector 21A stadium and Sector 62 on October 5, Wednesday, the traffic police have announced a series of vehicular restrictions and diversions. The police have also requested commuters to use alternate routes, while six cranes have been arranged in case of vehicle breakdowns.
The restrictions are as follows:
- From Sectors 12, 22 , 56 towards the stadium.
- From Sector 10/21 U-turn in the direction of the stadium towards Sectors 12, 22 and 26 T-point.
- From sectors 8/10/11/12 chowk to Stadium Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk
- From Metro Hospital Chowk to Sector 12/22 Chowk and Adobe/Reliance Chowk
- From Sector 31/25 Chowk to Sector 21/25 Spice Mall Chowk
- From the Sector 22/23/24 and Thana Sector 24 T-point to Adobe/Reliance Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk
- From Sector 20/21/25/26 Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Sector 21/25 Spice Mall Chowk
- Towards Sector 12/22 Chowk by taking a U-Turn over the NTPC underpass from Coast Guard Sector 24 T-point
Diversions
- Traffic from Telephone Exchange Chowk to the Sector 12/22/56 T-point will be diverted via the Sector 10/21 U-turn from Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Nithari via the Sector 31/25 Chowk, NTPC, Gijhod.
- Traffic from Sector 12.22.56 T-point to the Stadium Chowk will be diverted via the Sector 56 square, Gijhod to NTPC, and the Sector 31/25 Chowk
- Traffic from Sector 12/22/56 T-point to Rajnigandha Chowk will be diverted via Metro Hospital Chowk, Sector 8/10/11/12 Chowk, and Harola/ Jhundpura Chowk
- Traffic from DM Chowk and Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Spice and Adobe Chowk will be diverted via Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Nithari, Sector 31.25 Chowk, NTPC, and Gijhod Chowk.
Sector 62 traffic
Based on requirement:
-
- If traffic from Sector 62 towards Value Bazaar and Fortis is blocked, it will be diverted via the Sector 59 T-point.
- If traffic from the Sector 62 T-point to the Sector 62 Chowki is blocked, they will be diverted to the Sector 59 T-point
- If traffic from the direction of PMO to CDAC C-32 is blocked and vice versa, vehicles can go via the Sector 62 Police Chowki Chowk.
Parking at stadium
Based on requirements, parking facility will be provided in the vacant space between Spice Mall and Reliance chowks.