Traffic police unit gets over 450 body cams to catch those speeding, not wearing seatbelt

To increase efficiency and streamline work, the Delhi Traffic Police has divided its department staff into teams to look into traffic regulation, enforcement and prosecution, said officials Thursday. To this end, 450 body cameras and 700 bikes have been issued to the unit in charge of prosecution and enforcement to help them catch people who are speeding or not wearing seat belts and other such offences. The cameras are attached to the uniform and are mandatory for traffic personnel as per ministry guidelines, said police.

The Traffic Police is currently operating with 6,000 personnel. While deployment has increased over time, issues regarding increasing violations, pending challans, corruption and traffic jams couldn’t be solved efficiently, officials said. The new system will help overcome these issues, said officials.

Senior police officers said the enforcement and prosecution unit will be issuing challans to violators and will keep law and order in check. A total of 419 teams, including traffic inspectors, have been deployed to look into prosecution. Each team will have two personnel—a zonal officer and a constable.

The traffic unit identified 635 regulation points across Delhi and at borders, based on traffic movement. The second unit will be deployed at these points to ensure that traffic is managed well at peak hours, to help during waterlogging and falling of trees, and to maintain a smooth flow of traffic following security arrangements.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“The teams will be interchanging to keep the system balanced. The regulations points keep changing in the city, especially during Independence Day or because of festivals and religious events. Earlier, the deployment was 15-20% less,” said an officer.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Surender Singh Yadav said, “The new system has been yielding better results for the traffic department. There’s transparency and efficiency now. Traffic personnel won’t be overburdened or confused as duties are specific and clear. Earlier, one person was issuing challans and maintaining traffic. Sometimes, 2-4 personnel would be deployed at one junction. Now, we are dividing duties to help both public and personnel.”