scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Traffic police unit gets over 450 body cams to catch those speeding, not wearing seatbelt

The Traffic Police is currently operating with 6,000 personnel. While deployment has increased over time, issues regarding increasing violations, pending challans, corruption and traffic jams couldn't be solved efficiently, officials said.

Written by Jignasa Sinha | New Delhi |
July 15, 2022 2:44:32 am
Delhi traffic police, Delhi traffic police body cams, Delhi traffic, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe traffic police is currently operating with 6k personnel

To increase efficiency and streamline work, the Delhi Traffic Police has divided its department staff into teams to look into traffic regulation, enforcement and prosecution, said officials Thursday. To this end, 450 body cameras and 700 bikes have been issued to the unit in charge of prosecution and enforcement to help them catch people who are speeding or not wearing seat belts and other such offences. The cameras are attached to the uniform and are mandatory for traffic personnel as per ministry guidelines, said police.

The Traffic Police is currently operating with 6,000 personnel. While deployment has increased over time, issues regarding increasing violations, pending challans, corruption and traffic jams couldn’t be solved efficiently, officials said. The new system will help overcome these issues, said officials.

Senior police officers said the enforcement and prosecution unit will be issuing challans to violators and will keep law and order in check. A total of 419 teams, including traffic inspectors, have been deployed to look into prosecution. Each team will have two personnel—a zonal officer and a constable.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The traffic unit identified 635 regulation points across Delhi and at borders, based on traffic movement. The second unit will be deployed at these points to ensure that traffic is managed well at peak hours, to help during waterlogging and falling of trees, and to maintain a smooth flow of traffic following security arrangements.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Simply Put | Fasal Bima: who’s in, out & whyPremium
Simply Put | Fasal Bima: who’s in, out & why
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022...Premium
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022...
Three cases, two big arrests, setback for ACB chief and state govt, and o...Premium
Three cases, two big arrests, setback for ACB chief and state govt, and o...
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“The teams will be interchanging to keep the system balanced. The regulations points keep changing in the city, especially during Independence Day or because of festivals and religious events. Earlier, the deployment was 15-20% less,” said an officer.

More from Delhi

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Surender Singh Yadav said, “The new system has been yielding better results for the traffic department. There’s transparency and efficiency now. Traffic personnel won’t be overburdened or confused as duties are specific and clear. Earlier, one person was issuing challans and maintaining traffic. Sometimes, 2-4 personnel would be deployed at one junction. Now, we are dividing duties to help both public and personnel.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement