Traffic police to create list of Delhi’s 100 ‘most unsafe drivers’, issue warning to them

The Delhi Traffic Police will soon release a list of 100 habitual offenders involved in cases of road traffic violations in Delhi. The offenders will be warned that they are Delhi’s “most unsafe drivers” and are risking lives every day.

This is for the first time that the Traffic Unit is preparing a list of drivers who have been ‘challaned’ multiple times yet continue to break traffic norms. Police said this is being done to avoid road accidents and casualties.

Special Commissioner of Police Muktesh Chander (Traffic) said, “We have been thinking of this idea for a while. People who commit murder or are involved in other heinous crimes are often tagged as ‘bad characters’ or history-sheeters. This makes it easier for police to identify them. For offenders in road traffic cases, there are no such rules. Many offenders jump red lights, drive rashly and are caught speeding several times. Even people who are involved in hit-and-run and drunk driving are let off easy. We want to create a more concrete structure to make people aware of road safety.”

At present, when people break traffic rules, police send them e-challans and the offender can pay a fine of Rs 100 to Rs 5,000, depending on the violation.

Each challan gets stored on the Delhi Traffic Police’s e-challan system. The police are now extracting data of people from this system to make a list of offenders involved in red-light jumping, speeding, rash driving and accidents.

“The idea is to find people involved in the maximum number of cases and take out their names. Once we have 100 names, we will start sending them notices at their residence,” said the police.

Police will also personally focus on individuals on the list. The Traffic Unit will ask the offenders to join road safety classes. In case people don’t show up or continue to break traffic norms, police will take action against them.

“We will tell them that their driving is dangerous for pedestrians and for themselves. It will be a request for cooperation but we can also exercise our right to report to transport authorities. Under section 19 of the Motor Vehicle Act (power of licencing authority to disqualify from holding a driving licence), their licence can be suspended or cancelled,” said Chander.

The Traffic Police will also contact district units to check the names on the list and share their criminal history if any.

“Since we don’t keep data of fatal accidents, district police will be asked to add inputs to the list,” said the police.

Last year, as many as 1,189 people died in road accidents in Delhi, while 537 were injured in hit-and-run accidents. Delhi recorded the highest casualties in road accidents followed by Chennai with 835 deaths and Bengaluru with 635 deaths.

Police said road traffic accidents have increased this year by 15 per cent.