Traffic police drive against cops who break rules

Being a police officer will no longer act as immunity from being booked for a traffic offence.

The Delhi Traffic Police have started a drive against Delhi Police drivers and personnel who violate traffic rules. In one month, 143 police personnel have been booked for flouting traffic rules and 31 police vehicles prosecuted.

The traffic police have also sent a letter to all senior police officers, informing them about the drive.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Muktesh Chander said the initiative was taken after they observed that many police officers break traffic rules, thinking nobody would stop them.

“Police officers are seen flouting rules such as not putting on seat-belts, driving against the flow of traffic, jumping red lights, triple-riding, among others. Some of them are also seen riding without helmets. The conduct of Delhi Police drivers and other personnel is watched by the general public and it invites severe criticism. It brings a bad name to police,” he said.

Traffic police said the conduct of police personnel should be of the highest order, setting an example for citizens. “If police officers start flouting rules, how can we expect the general public to abide? It is wrong for a police officer to not follow traffic rules. Also, they feel they are immune to challans and can do as they feel. That is not true. We have to be unbiased,” a police officer said.

The enforcement drive to book police personnel has been started in the New Delhi and Central Delhi districts. Soon, it will be extended to other areas.

“We have started the drive in New Delhi areas, particularly in the vicinity of the concerned units and action will be taken against the violators as per the law. Subsequently, information will also be sent to the concerned DCPs of districts and units, where they are posted, and suitable disciplinary action taken against them,” Chander said.

Police said once the “errant” personnel are booked for violating rules, a Facebook update would follow. Police said they would also encourage people to post the photos of police personnel seen violating traffic rules on Facebook.

“Once people post their photos on Facebook, we can identify them through the registration number of their vehicles and take suitable action. We expect it to act as a deterrence,” the officer said.

