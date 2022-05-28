Traffic police draw up list of 200 waterlogging hotspots in Delhi

Ahead of the monsoon season, the Delhi Traffic Police identified 211 waterlogging hotspots and has written to all civic agencies concerned — Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Irrigation and Flood Control Department — to install pumps and desilt drains on time to prevent flooding.

Of the total hotspots, 132 (mostly stormwater drains) are under the PWD as compared to 147 locations last year, showing an improvement, said officials.

“Desilting work has started in several divisions and the first phase will be completed by June 15. We have also identified 15 critical locations where underground sumps, with a capacity of nearly 7-7.5 lakh litres, and permanent pump houses, with more than 500 horsepower, are being constructed to release water immediately,” said a senior PWD official.

The department is also constructing stormwater drains which will have the capacity to drain out 60 lakh litres of water per hour. Some critical locations where sumps, permanent pump houses and stormwater drains are being constructed include Pul Prahaladpur underpass, IP Estate in front of WHO building, under Zakhira flyover, Jahangirpuri Metro station, Loni Road roundabout, Azadpur market underpass among other areas.

Waterlogging is a perpetual issue in the national capital. Delhi also saw its wettest monsoon in 46 years last year — the IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data of the city, recorded 1,136.8 mm of rainfall between June 1 and 2.30 pm on September 11, 2021.

“We have started our monsoon preparation earlier this year. Instructions have been issued to all engineers and officers concerned for immediate action,” added the official. Further, all district magistrates (DMs) are holding meetings with Delhi Police and other departments concerned on the issue of waterlogging.

PWD Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier directed the department to complete desilting work by May 31 and said strict action will be taken against the officer concerned in case of laxity. However, officials said, only 40% of the work has been completed so far.

“By June 15, 100% desilting will be done,” said another official.

According to officials in the Irrigation and Flood Control department, which handles 57 large drains in the city, 85% desilting work is completed and the rest will be done in next two weeks.

The PWD, which maintains around 1,400 km of key roads, is also installing 14 new pumps, repairing around 130 pumps, and is also installing hooters, alarms, and CCTV cameras to ensure live feed of water flow at critical locations.